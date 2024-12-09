Sussex County Council to Meet at 9am Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet at 9am Tuesday morning to hold public interviews for candidates for the Board of Assessment Review. This board will hear appeals for the property tax assessments that County residents have been receiving since November. There are 8 appointments to fill.

There are public hearings at 10:15 for three ordinance amendments – two for the issuance of general obligation bonds for the Briarwood Estates Project and Winding Creek Village Water District Project. The third is to amend the County Code to include the imposition of a 3% lodging tax for short term rentals in unincorporated areas of Sussex County.

There will be two public hearings at 10:30 to amend the ordinance on subdivision design criteria and the ordinance on open space.

There are 4 Conditional Use application public hearings in the afternoon session beginning at 1:30pm.

The Council meets at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET