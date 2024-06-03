Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning. The Council will hear reappointments to the board of Adjustment and Planning and Zoning Commission. They will also discuss the Fenwick Island dredging project which was brought to them last week. Airport Manager Bob Bryant will present the Airport Master Plan update.

During the afternoon session the council will hold public hearings on two ordinance amendments. One to eliminate the positions of Department Head of Emergency Operations and Department Head of EMS and create the new position of Department Head of Public Safety. The other ordinance authorizes a bond issuance in connection with the Warwick Park Phase 1 Project. There are also public hearings on two Conditional Use applications.

The Council meets at 10am in the County Administration offices on The Circle in Georgetown.

