Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday Afternoon

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – beginning at 1pm in the Council Chambers in Georgetown. Third Quarter Employee Recognition Awards will be announced and Director of Utility Planning, John Ashman will discuss two sewer annexations for the Woods at Angola Beach and Leeward Chase II.

There are three public hearings – one is for the issuance of $9.2-million of General Obligation bonds in connection with the North Ellendale Sewer Flow Diversion Project. There is also a Change of Zone application (No. 2005) for 1.58 acres of AR 1 property to a C-3 Heavy Commercial District at Route 24 & Warrington Road west of Rehoboth Beach. The other is a Conditional Use application (No. 2539) for a diesel mechanic, parts shop and truck parking for 5.46 acres on Route 113 south of East Redden Road north of Georgetown.

The Council will meet at 1pm in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

