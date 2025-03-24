Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday at 10am

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning at 10am in the Council Chambers in Georgetown. The council will hear from Director of Public Safety, Robbie Murray on a RFP for a heart monitor and from County Librarian, Rachel Lynch on a RFP pertaining to the Bookmobile. In Old Business the Council will revisit an conditional use application for a solar array in the area of Oneals Road in Seaford.

The afternoon session, which begins at 1:30pm, includes 9 public hearings. Two are ordinance amendments on a seniors exemption and exemption for disabled persons to update the assessed property value. There are also two sewer annexations. The council will also hear two conditional use and three change of zone applications.

The Sussex County Council meets in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

