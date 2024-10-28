Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday at 12:30pm

The Sussex County Council will meet at 12:30 on Tuesday. County Finance Director Gina Jennings will discuss and possibly introduce a proposed ordinance that would impose a lodging tax of 3% of the rent for short-term rentals in unincorporated areas of Sussex County. County Engineer Mike Harmer will discuss the JP Court Annex project and Airport Manager Bob Bryant will discuss the parallel taxiway B construction.

There are 5 public hearings scheduled for 1:30pm – two are sewer annexations. There is an application for a Conditional Use No 2523 on behalf of Tavra Trinidad for a nail salon business in the Frankford area and an application for a Change of Zone No 2018 on behalf of James Yerkie, II to rezone about 1.5 acres from Medium Residential to AR-1 on Old Shawnee Road. The Council will also hear an ordinance amendment for Ordinance No. 23-01 to amend the Sussex County Sewer Tier Map for properties on Route 113 in the Delaware Avenue area near Frankford.

The Sussex County Council meets in the County Administration offices on The Circle in Georgetown

