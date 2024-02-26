Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday at 12:30pm

The Sussex County Council will met Tuesday in Georgetown – with a late start – at 12:30pm. The Council will revisit old business – an application for a Change of Zone No 1991 filed on behalf of Sycamore Chase Expansion which the Council deferred for a vote on January 23rd.

There are four land use public hearing scheduled for 1:30pm. There are two Conditional Use applications – for a year-round food vendor on Route 1 north of Savannah Road in Lewes and a grocery store north of Georgetown in the County Seat Gardens subdivision. And there are two Change of Zone applications – No. 1999 of behalf of Horacio Paxtor for a rezoning of just over 1 acre of General Residential property to C-2 Medium Commercial and No. 2000 of behalf of Budget Holdings, LLC for about 6.5 acres of AR-1 and C-1 General Commercial to C-2 Medium Commercial on Route 13 in the Greenwood area.

The meeting begins at 12:30 in the County Administration offices on The Circle in Georgetown.

Click here for the Agenda

Click here for the Full Packet