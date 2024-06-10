Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday at 1pm

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday afternoon – beginning at 1pm. The Council will discuss a Board of Adjustment and Appeals reappointment and a request for an extension for Stratus Estates – formerly known as Cool Spring Meadows.

There are four public hearings beginning at 1:30pm – two conditional use applications and two ordinance amendments – one regarding accessory dwelling units and one on perimeter buffers around residential development. The meeting begins at 1pm in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.