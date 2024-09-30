Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday at Noon

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – beginning at noon in Georgetown. The Council will hear a presentation from Mark Isaacs from the University of Delaware Carvel Research and Education Center. The Council will also get an update on an agreement with the Sussex County Land Trust for the Forest on the Broadkill Preserve and an Outdoor, Recreation, Park and Trails grant submission resolution for Hudson Park on Route 9 west of Lewes. There are 5 public hearings beginning at 1:30 – four conditional use applications and the possible adoption of the Assessment Roll for the Starlight Meadows Road Improvements. The Council will meet at noon in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

