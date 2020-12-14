Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday – for last Session of 2020

The Sussex County Council will meet for the final time in its current form. During Tuesday’s meeting the council will recognize Sam Wilson and IG Burton who leave the council at the end of the year. The Council will hear a presentation on the Sussex County Land Trust and consider a Memorandum Of Understanding with DelDOT to establish the “Fast Track Fund.” Housing Coordinator Brandy Nauman returns to execute the Coastal Tide agreement. That apartment complex includes 26 units for lower income residents. There is no afternoon session scheduled.