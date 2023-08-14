Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. They will hear a presentation from United Way of Delaware and discuss the reappointment of Board of Adjustment member John Williamson. Airport Manager Bob Bryant will discuss approval for the design phase of a taxiway at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. In Old Business the Council will revisit CU No. 2400 – a 5-unit multi-family dwelling on 1.4 acres on Kent Avenue west of Bethany Beach.

In the afternoon session at 1:30pm, the Council will consider a bond issuance in connection with increased costs with the Long Neck septic elimination project, two Conditional Use and one Change of Zone application.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

Council Agenda

Council Packet