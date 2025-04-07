Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday in Georgetown. There will be two presentations before the Council – one from President and CEO at Beebe Healthcare, Dr. David Tam and the other on the Delaware Fire Service Financial Review. County Administrator Todd Lawson will have a presentation and discussion on sediment and stormwater regulations as well as an update on the Dewey Beach MOU relating to the new Town Hall/Police Department/EMS facility that was approved in January 2024. The Council will also hear from EMS Deputy Director Bob Mauch on a lease for a temporary home for EMS Unit 114 in Dewey Beach now that construction is underway for the new facility. During the afternoon session, Council will hold 4 public hearings on one Change of Zone and three Conditional Use applications.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL PACKET