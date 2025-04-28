Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning. The Council will have a presentation from Executive Director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation Patti Grimes. County Administrator, Todd Lawson will discuss an appointment to the Library Advisory Board. In Old Business the Council will revisit three land use applications – 2 change of zone and 1 conditional use – for Northstar Property, LLC, to announce the closure of the record for each.

During the afternoon session at 1:30pm the Council will hold a public hearing for a Change of Zone application – for No. 2019 filed on behalf of Citation Rentals, LLC for an over 9 acre property on Route 113 surrounding the Stockely Tavern to be rezoned from AR-1 to a C-2 medium commercial district.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration offices on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL COUNCIL PACKET