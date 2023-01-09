Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The council will recognize the Laurel High School Football team on their season and Division 1-A championship. There will be two public hearings at 10:15 on the Black Oak and Coral Lakes Annexations to the County Unifies Sanitary Sewer District and Director of Utility Planning, John Ashman will discuss the results of a public hearing for the Warwick Park area. The Council will also revisit an ordinance to amend the future land use map of the Comprehensive Plan in relation to several parcels east of Route 1 in the area across from Cave Neck Road. There are also six Conditional Use and Change of Zone applications that will be held during the afternoon session.

The County Council meets at 10am in the County Administration building on the Circle in Georgetown.

Click here for the Council Agenda Click here for the Council Packet