Sussex County Council to Proclaim Fair Housing Month & Revisit Conditional Use Application

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday afternoon beginning at 1pm. The Council will be presented with a proclamation for Fair Housing Month and revisit a Conditional Use application that was denied in late August of last year. There are four public hearings scheduled. Two are sewer annexations – the Leeward Chase Annexation in the Airpark Area and Bosch Berries Annexation – Western Sussex Area. There are also two conditional use applications. One if for an outdoor venue for seasonal vendors and services off Route 54 in Delmar. The other is for truck parking, storage and maintenance in the Laurel area. The County Council meeting begins at 1pm Tuesday in the County Administration Offices on The Circle in Georgetown.

