Sussex County Council to Recognize Sussex Central Wrestlers & Revisit Several Items in Old Business

The Sussex Central Wrestling team will be recognized by the Sussex County Council for their Division 1 State Championship this past season.

County Finance Director will present an amendment to the MOU with the State Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Division of State Police. This would pay for six additional troopers for Sussex county over the next three years. The County’s FY 2024 budget has $4.1-million to support the new agreement. The County currently has 44 additional troopers to the base allocation for a total of 187 troopers. Of the 44, 22 are paid by the State and 22 are paid by Sussex County.

There will also be a public hearing on a bond issuance not to exceed $80-million of tax-exempt bonds for a nonprofit healthcare organization that operates in Sussex County. Sussex County has no obligation to these bonds – the County only provides the platform for the public hearing.

Assistant County Attorney Vince Robertson will discuss a PLUS MOU with possible approval by the Council.

There are 4 items in Old Business including Change of Zone No. 1993 on behalf of Ocean One Holdings, LLD – for a nearly 65 acre property at Routes 1 and 16.

The County Council meets at 10am Tuesday at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

