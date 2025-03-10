Sussex County Council to Revisit Borrow Pit near Laurel; Public Hearing on Northstar Property, LLC Applications

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday afternoon beginning at 1pm. The Council will revisit a Conditional Use application in Old Business for a borrow pit to be located on Shiloh Church Road.

There are three land use applications that will be heard at 1:30pm for Northstar Property, LLC. There are two Change of Zone applications – No. 2025 and 2026 and a Conditional Use application No. 2499 for a Medium Density residential district – for 94 multi-family dwellings located on a nearly 8-acre portion of property containing over 433 acres off Route 9 west of Lewes.

