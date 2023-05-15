Sussex County Council to Revisit Discussion on Proclamations & Amendment to the County Reassessment Project

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The Council will revisit a discussion related to Tributes, Resolutions and Proclamations. This was deferred during the April 24th meeting. The Council will also consider and Amendment to the Tyler Contract for the Reassessment Project which would extend the contract another year. Human Resources Director Karen Brewington will announce the Employee Recognition Awards for the second quarter.

In Old Business the Council will revisit an ordinance amendment to the future land use map element of the comprehensive plan in relation to a parcel of land next to the Love Creek Elementary School west of Rehoboth Beach. Also included are Change of Zone and Conditional Use applications for that property up to 80 housing units.

There are three public hearings scheduled for the afternoon session at 1:30 although only one is available in the Public Packet.

The Council Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.