Sussex County Council to Revisit Forest Preservation Ordinance Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 10am. County Administrator Todd Lawson will review and make an appointment for the Steering Committee requires by HJR 11 which was passed in the General Assembly during the last session and will establish a Working Group to explore the feasibility of establishing a Housing Opportunity and Poverty Elimination (HOPE) Court Program.

Finance Director Gina Jennings will give an assessment update and and update on the Fire/Ambulance programs.

In Old Business the Council will revisit Conditional Use No. 2485 for a fence installation business near Harbeson and the Forest Preservation ordinance No. 26-05.

The Council meets at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

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