Sussex County Council to Revisit Forest Preservation Ordinance Tuesday

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The Council will revisit a conditional use application for Zion Church Ventures, LLC to amend conditions for storage/warehouse/office buildings and a car wash. The Council will also revisit Ordinance 26-05 – the forest preservation ordinance.

During the afternoon session the Council will hear two conditional use applications – for a borrow pit and sand plant site and for a solar array. There is also one change of zone application No. 2061 on behalf of Sandie, LLC to amend conditions of approval in relation to the addition and use of recreational amenities in the area of Plantations Boulevard west of Lewes.

The Council meeting begins at 10am Tuesday in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

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