Sussex County Council to Revisit Proposed Development South of Ocean View

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The Council will consider the Bay Beach Association Charter as well as a Memorandum Of Understanding with the Office of Management and Budget in connection with the State Family Courthouse parking garage. In Old Business the Council will revisit a Change of Zone and Conditional use for a 60 unit multi-family dwelling in the area on Peppers Corner Road and Central Avenue in the Frankford area. During the afternoon session the Council will hear three conditional use applications from Turning Point Energy for 3 solar farms near Seaford and Georgetown. The Council meeting begins at 10am Tuesday in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

County Council Agenda

County Council Packet