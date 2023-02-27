Sussex County Council to Revisit the Code of Conduct Rules & Ethics Training
The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at the County Administration offices in Georgetown. The Council will revisit a discussion on the Code of Conduct Rules and Ethics Training. Director of Economic Development, Bill Pfaff will discuss, and possibly introduce, a proposed ordinance that will amend the FY 2023 operating budget to incorporate new fees and expenses for the Kitchen Incubator Project.
The afternoon session has four public hearings – three conditional use applications and an ordinance amendment for the future land use map of the comprehensive plan for two parcels east of Route 9 & Sand Hill Road.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10am in the Council Chambers on The Circle in Georgetown.