Sussex County Council to Revisit the Code of Conduct Rules & Ethics Training

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at the County Administration offices in Georgetown. The Council will revisit a discussion on the Code of Conduct Rules and Ethics Training. Director of Economic Development, Bill Pfaff will discuss, and possibly introduce, a proposed ordinance that will amend the FY 2023 operating budget to incorporate new fees and expenses for the Kitchen Incubator Project.

The afternoon session has four public hearings – three conditional use applications and an ordinance amendment for the future land use map of the comprehensive plan for two parcels east of Route 9 & Sand Hill Road.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10am in the Council Chambers on The Circle in Georgetown.

Sussex County Council Agenda

Sussex County Council Packet