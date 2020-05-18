Sussex County Council to See FY 2021 Budget Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will be presented with the proposed FY 2021 budget during Tuesday’s meeting in Georgetown. During last week’s meeting Finance Director Gina Jennings told the council that this will be a very no-frills budget as they don’t know how the coronavirus pandemic will impact revenues, but she is expecting revenues to be off. Most County departments have pared their budgets dramatically and Jennings says there will be no new large initiatives.

The meeting begins Tuesday at 10am and will be held virtually through the county’s website – http://sussexcountyde.gov