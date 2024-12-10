Sussex County Council Votes Against Imposition of 3% Lodging Tax on Short Term Rentals

The Sussex County Council held a public hearing on an ordinance to amend the County Code to impose a lodging tax of 3% of rent for short term rentals in unincorporated areas of the County. Several people spoke before the Council – most opposed to the tax – which would be on top of a 4.5% state tax. Money raised from the tax would benefit the same areas as the Realty Transfer Tax.

The vote was 3 to 2 and the motion to approve was defeated. Council members Mark Schaeffer, Cindy Green and John Rieley voted no.