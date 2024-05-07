Sussex County Council Votes on Several Previously Deferred Land-Related Items

The Sussex County Council today voted on several items of old business that had been deferred. Included in the list of votes was an ordinance to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Map of Sussex County from an AR-1 Agricultural Residential District to a C-3 Heavy Commercial District for a certain parcel of land in Little Creek Hundred–property at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Trussum Pond Road. The vote was unanimously rejected based on reasons set forth by County Council President Michael Vincent. The information and summaries from the Council are below. Additional details on the amended decisions and the no votes under Agenda Item # 7 will be posted.

Sussex County Council Agenda–Amended 05/07/24 (Conditional Land Use, etc.)

Old Business

1. Conditional Use No. 2386 filed on behalf of Consolidated Edison Development, Inc. “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN A GR GENERAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR A SOLAR FARM ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 53.891 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the east and west side of Cast Rite Drive on the south side of Bacons Road [S.C.R. 515], approximately 0.39 mile west of Country Walk) (911 Address: 35204 Cast Rite Drive, Delmar) (Tax Map Parcel: 532-6.00-32.00) —

Votes–all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning

2. Conditional Use No. 2387 filed on behalf of Consolidated Edison Development, Inc. “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN A GR GENERAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR A SOLAR FARM TO BE LOCATED ON A PORTION OF A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 17.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the north and south sides of Hastings Lane and the west side of Bi-State Boulevard [Rt. 13A], approximately 0.37 mile north of Old Crow Road [S.C.R. 503B]) (911 Address: 10311 Hastings Lane, Delmar) (Tax Map Parcel: 532-13.00-22.00 [p/o])

Amendment—all yes on amendment

Votes–all yes as amended and based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning

3. Conditional Use No. 2390 filed on behalf of Taylor Mill Road Solar 1, LLC “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR A SOLAR FARM TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN BROAD CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 79.59 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the south side of Taylor Mill Road [S.C.R. 467B], the west side of Fire Tower Road [S.C.R. 479], and the east side of County Seat Highway [Rt. 9], at the intersection of County Seat Highway [Rt. 9] and Fire Tower Road [S.C.R. 467]) (911 Address: N/A) (Tax Map Parcel: 232-7.00-3.00 [p/o])

Votes–all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning

4. Conditional Use No. 2393 filed on behalf of Sunrise Solar, Inc. “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN A GR GENERAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR A SOLAR ARRAY TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 134.61 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the north and south sides of R & R Lane, approximately 0.38 mile west of BiState Boulevard [Rt. 13A]) (911 Address: 10198 R & R Lane, Delmar) (Tax Map Parcel: 532-6.00-8.00 [p/o])

Votes–all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning

5. Conditional Use No. 2447 filed on behalf of Elk Development, LLC “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR SOLAR ARRAYS TO BE LOCATED ON CERTAIN PARCELS OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN BROAD CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 51.83 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (properties lying on the east side of River Road [S.C.R. 490], at the intersection of Morgan Branch Road and River Road [S.C.R. 490]) (911 Addresses: N/A) (Tax Map Parcels: 132-1.00-5.00 [p/o] & 132- 6.00-78.03)

Amendment votes–all yes on amendment

Votes– all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning as amended

6. Conditional Use No. 2456 filed on behalf of Elk Development, LLC “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR SOLAR ARRAYS TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN BROAD CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 67.72 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the north side of Oneals Road [S.C.R. 485], approximately 0.26 mile southwest of Seaford Road [Rt. 13A]) (911 Address: 28270 Oneals Road, Seaford) (Tax Map Parcel: 132- 6.00-92.01)

Votes–all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning

7. Change of Zone No. 1997 filed on behalf of Waste Management of Delaware, Inc. “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING MAP OF SUSSEX COUNTY FROM AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO A C-3 HEAVY COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FOR A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 5.219 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” property lying on the west side of Old Stage Road [S.C.R. 461], at the intersection of Old Stage Road [S.C.R. 461] and Trussum Pond Road [S.C.R. 462]) (911 Address: N/A) (Tax Map Parcel: 332-2.00-79.01)

Votes–all no based on reasons set forth by Council President Michael Vincent…motion denied

(too extensive zoning)

8. Conditional Use No. 2408 filed on behalf of Efren Fernando Acevedo “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN A GR GENERAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR A CAR DEALERSHIP TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 1.06 ACRES MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the west side of Bi State Boulevard [Rt. 13A], approximately 0.32 mile south of Dorothy Road [Rt. 64]) (911 Address: 34900 Bi State Boulevard, Delmar) (Tax Map Parcel: 532-6.00-42.00)

Amendment–all yes

Votes–all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning as amended by Council

9. Conditional Use No. 2413 filed on behalf of Blue Hen Rental Company, LLC “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR AN OUTDOOR VENUE FOR SEASONAL VENDORS AND SERVICES TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 2.84 ACRES MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the north side of Line Road [Rt. 54] and the east side of Old Stage Road [S.C.R. 68], at the intersection of Line Road [Rt. 54] and Old Stage Road [S.C.R. 68]) (911 Address: 38397 Old Stage Road, Delmar) (Tax Map Parcel: 532-20.00-107.01)

Amendment–all yes

(pertaining to parking)

Votes–all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning as amended

10. Conditional Use No. 2445 filed on behalf of Deihm’s Trucking, Inc. “AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR TRUCK PARKING, STORAGE, & MAINTENANCE AND AN OFFICE TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 5.06 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the west side of Old Hickory Road [S.C.R. 497], at the intersection of Old Hickory Road [S.C.R. 497] and White Pines Lane, approximately 250 ft. northwest of Sharptown Road [Rt. 24]) (911 Address: 33124, 7496 & 7506 Old Hickory Road, Laurel) (Tax Map Parcel: 432-11.00-40.03)

Amendment–all yes.. 50-foot buffer–and will be shown on final site plan

Votes–all yes based on recommendation of Planning and Zoning as amended