Sussex County Council Will Meet Tuesday – Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Senate Bill 23/House Bill 450 on the Agenda

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning beginning at 10. They will hear a presentation from the Director at the Carvel Research and Education Center, James Adkins. There will also be an update and discussion on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan as well as on Senate Bill 23 and House Bill 450.

During the afternoon public hearings, which begin at 1:30pm, the Council will hold a public hearing on a sewer annexation in the Greenwood area and on two land use applications. Conditional Use No 2616 is for a proposed solar array in the Lincoln area. Change of Zone No. 2061 on behalf of Sandie, LLC – where the Tennis facility is located at the Plantations west of Lewes.

The County Council will meet at 10am at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

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