Sussex County Council Will Receive Update from DelDOT & Discuss Proposed Ordinance Related to Marijuana Establishments

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning in Georgetown. County Administrator Todd Lawson will recognize the schools and businesses that raised funding or large donations for the Caroling on the Circle in December. The Council will also get an update on county projects from DelDOT. At 10:15 there’s a scheduled public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant program. And Assistant County Attorney Vince Robertson will discuss with Council an ordinance related to marijuana establishments. Under Old Business, Council will revisit seven applications for Change of Zone or Conditional Use – five of them for solar farms. There is no afternoon session scheduled. The Council meets beginning at 10am in the County Administration offices on The Circle in Georgetown.