Sussex County Council’s Presentation and Update Related to Property Assessments

The Sussex County Council provided an update today related to property reassessments. Additional information from the Talk of Delmarva on today’s meeting is forthcoming. If you go to the property search on the website, which is the same as it has been in the past, you can search by owner, address or parcel ID. Sussex County Finance Director Gina Jennings talked about what you’ll find…

All the property data is available on the Sussex County website, so if you have not received your notice by now, you can see the website to see the data.

The page available on reassessment includes past presentations, access to Board information, appeal applications, and videos: https://sussexcountyde.gov/reassessment

For assessments of each property, go to: https://property.sussexcountyde.gov/

And the estimated tax calculator: https://sussexcountyde.gov/property-tax-calculator