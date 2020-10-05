Sussex County County Council to Discuss 2 DelDOT Items Tuesday

CC MEET 10/05/20 ml

The Sussex County Council meets at its regular time Tuesday morning. Included on the agenda – a discussion on the county’s list of projects for DelDOT’s Capital Transportation Plan. These are projects ranging from paving, bicycle lanes, signage to new roads that are needed throughout the county. Comments from the public are also taken by email and may be included in the County’s “wish list.” The Council will also discuss the Transportation Improvement District. County Engineer Han Medlarz, will discuss an update to the Emergency Operations Center design plan and a utility easement to connect fiber optic communication service to the existing State-owned communication tower situated within the South Coastal Regional Wastewater Facility property. There is no afternoon session this week.