Sussex County DPH Mobile Unit at Milford Wellness Village Tuesday

The Milford Wellness Village is partnering with the Sussex County Mobile Unit from Delaware Public Health to provide free flu shots, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and other services on Tuesday, November 1st from 10 to 3pm. Other services include Clinical and Community Resource Connections and counseling and referral services. No appointment is needed – and anyone is eligible to receive services. The Milford Wellness Village Conference Center is on West Clarke Avenue in Milford.