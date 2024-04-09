Sussex County Emergency Services Reorganizes into the Department of Public Safety
Sussex County is reorganizing its Emergency Services division – bring three separate entities under one umbrella – the new Department of Public Safety. Current EMS Director Robert Murray will take over as the Director – with a deputy director for each division. Robert Mauch is now the Deputy Director for EMS, Richard Short as Deputy Director for Emergency Operations-911. A deputy director for emergency management will be hired in the near future. The new Department of Public Safety is now in effect.