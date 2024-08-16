Sussex County EMS Employee Thomas W. Berry III to be Honored, Laid to Rest August 22

Sussex County government and the community will join together to bid a final farewell to fallen EMS employee and volunteer firefighter Thomas Wilson Berry III, who tragically lost his life while responding to a vehicle crash earlier this week. Services for Thomas Berry are set for 1 p.m. Thursday, August 22nd, at Crossroad Community Church, located at the corner of State Forest Road and Seashore Highway west of Georgetown. Friends, family, and those wishing to pay their respects may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Meanwhile Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until sunset on Thursday, August 22, 2024, to honor Mr. Berry.

Statement from Governor Carney:

“Most people run away from danger. And then there are an elite few who run toward dangerous situations to help others. Thomas Berry was one of those people, making the ultimate sacrifice to help a neighbor in need. Tracey and I are praying for Mr. Berry’s family, friends, coworkers in Sussex County, and fellow volunteers at the Georgetown and Ellendale fire companies.”