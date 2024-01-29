Sussex County Expected to Learn of New County Engineer

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday afternoon – beginning at 12:30pm. County Administrator Todd Lawson will announce the new County Engineer. In December Hans Medlarz, who was appointed County Engineer in 2015, announced that he would retire early this year.

Lawson will also revisit a topic that was discussed during the first meeting of this year – the Voluntary School Assessment – which addresses the impact of residential development on school capacity, as well as the Sussex County Rental Program and the Chapel Branch Apartments.

Director of Planning & Zoning, Jamie Whitehouse will discuss Accessory Dwelling Units.

There is just one public hearing during the afternoon session for a Conditional Use application No. 2401 filed for OA Sundance Club, LLC for 180 multi-family units near Old Mill & Railway Roads near Millville. The County Council meets Tuesday at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA