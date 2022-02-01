Sussex County Food Drive Donors Honored, CDBG Application Approved by Sussex County Council

The Sussex County Council began this week’s meeting recognizing everyone who donated to the month-long county food drive. Many schools and businesses also take part in the food drive with the top five donors this year –

5 Colonial East Management – $600 which equals 1320 food items

4 Delmarva Christian HS – 1389 food items

3 Rehoboth Elementary – 1645 food items

2 First State Manufactured Housing Assoc. – $750 which equals 1650 food items

1 Fuqua, Willard, Stevens & Schab, PA – $1000 which equals 2200 food items

Over the month-long food drive, which includes the Caroling on the Circle event, over 20,000 food items were donated to help feed Sussex County’s hungry. All donations stay here in Sussex County.

Image courtesy Sussex County Government

The Council revisited redistricting this week – and County Attorney Everett Moore told the council there were no changes since he released the newly drawn district maps in December. The proposed ordinance, which repeals ordinance 2227 and adopts new councilmanic election districts, was introduced during this week’s meeting. A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be scheduled in the near future.

In Old Business the County Council approved an amended Change of Zone application filed on behalf of The Grande at Canal Point Maintenance Corporation. The council deferred the vote after the public hearing on January 25th. The changes are in a rewritten item #15 of Change of Zone 1538 in relation to piers, docks, boat ramps and other water related recreational facilities. The council vote was unanimous.

Image courtesy Sussex County Government

During this week’s Sussex County Council meeting, Director of Community Development & Housing, Brandy Nauman presented the County’s Community Development Block Grant application request for the FY 2022 CDBG grant year. The County applies for this funding on behalf of municipalities and rural communities across the county. The funding comes from HUD and is funneled through the Delaware State Housing Authority and is awarded on a competitive basis to Kent and Sussex County – this grant year there is about $2-million that will be awarded. A public hearing on the grant request brought comments in support of the program from Patricia Galu of Ocean View – as well as from Councilman John Rieley, who in his vote to approve the dual resolutions said this program is the best way to maintain the county’s stock of affordable housing. Both resolutions – on affirmatively furthering fair housing and the authorization to submit applications – were approved with unanimous votes.

Airport Manager Bob Bryant appeared before the Council with his list of 2022 Airport Advisory Committee appointments –

One representative of the Fixed Base Operator – Garrett Dernoga

One non-commercial Airport tenant – Larry Kelley

One commercial Airport tenant – Jeff Reed

Two Airport-based aircraft owners – Rick Garner and Ezra Rickards

One Industrial Business/Business Park tenant representative – Mark Ryan

One tourism industry representative – Scott Thomas

One representative at large – Ray Hopkins

These committee appointments were approved unanimously.

Finance Director Gina Jennings also made an appointment to the Pension Committee after the resignation of David Baker. Baker has been appointed as the USDA’s Rural Development Director for Delaware and Maryland. This appointment must be a current County pensioner, and Jennings sought approval for her recommendation of Robin Griffith as Baker’s replacement. The role as a current County pensioner on the committee is primarily to be the eyes and ears of the current pensioners. Griffith was approved by a 5 to 0 vote.

The Sussex County Council will meet again next Tuesday at 10am in the Council Chambers on the Circle in Georgetown.