Sussex County Government Suspends Public Hearings Indefinitely

The Sussex County Government has suspended all public hearings indefinitely. Public hearings for ordinances, land use applications and other matters requiring citizen comment that have already been scheduled before the County Council, Planning & Zoning and Board of Adjustment have been suspended – and no new hearings will be scheduled for any County public body until the public health threat has passed.

Meetings of the three Sussex County bodies will continue, as needed, in order for general business and other matters that have moved through the public hearing process to proceed. The public will not be permitted entry to any meetings, as permitted by emergency gubernatorial authority. However, all meetings will be broadcast live, and archived, on the County’s website at www.sussexcountyde.gov. The public is urged to monitor the County website for updates on future meetings and agendas.

Meantime, County offices remain operational, but closed to the public. Only those individuals needing to drop off or pick up critical documents are permitted entry to the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown during regular weekday business hours.