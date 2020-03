A Sussex County Delaware Lottery player has claimed the final $150,000 top prize from the Instant Game $150,000 Fortune! The ticket was purchased at the Shore Stop across from Peddler’s Village in Angola. State Lottery officials say this is the second time in a month that a Sussex County Delaware Lottery player has won big money from an Instant Game. On February 20th a Lewes man won $100,000 playing Cash Glitter!