Sussex County Job Fair – Wednesday

Looking for work? Sussex County is holding a job fair Wednesday from 5 to 8pm at the County Administrative Offices at 2 The Circle in Georgetown. Representatives from a variety of County departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government. There are currently over a dozen positions in need of filling – from 9-1-1 dispatchers to librarians and more. The Job Fair is free and open to the public.

For information on current job openings in Sussex County, or to apply for any position, please visit https://munis.sussexcountyde.gov/ess/employmentopportunities/default.aspx. For more information on the job fair, call the Sussex County Human Resources office at (302) 855-7711.