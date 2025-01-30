Sussex County Land Trust Welcomes First Full-Time Executive Director

The Sussex County Land Trust (SCLT) has reached a significant milestone in its expansion efforts with the appointment of Sara M. Bluhm as its first full-time Executive Director. A Milford native and 2023 Leadership Delaware graduate, Bluhm brings a strong background in leadership and community engagement. Her experience positions her to support the Trust’s ongoing efforts to expand public access to open spaces and enhance resource conservation in Sussex County. Bluhm’s career includes serving as Milford’s first Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator. She served as President of Downtown Milford, Inc. (DMI), and spent over four years on Milford’s Planning Commission.

Additional information from the Sussex County Land Trust:

Bluhm’s Career also included managing international beer, wine, and food conferences as Conference Operations Manager at Zephyr Conferences. She has also been Publisher of MilfordLIVE, Executive Director of the Delaware Diabetes Coalition, and Director of Leadership Central Delaware—two roles she continues to hold. Additionally, she has worked as Promotional Marketing and Communications Manager at GROWMARK FS, LLC.

Since its establishment in 2001, the SCLT has been guided by a part-time contractual Executive Director

and an active Board of Trustees. Initially, properties within the SCLT portfolio were primarily managed

for resource protection, with limited or no public access. In recent years, however, the Trust has

embarked on a transformative journey to expand its mission and enhance public engagement.

This shift began with the acquisition of Hudson Park in December 2018, marking the start of an exciting

new phase of growth. Over the past five years, six new properties have been added to the Trust’s

portfolio, all with the intent of providing public access. Simultaneously, longstanding properties like

Ickford Park near Seaford have undergone restoration and planning for public use. These efforts

contribute to a countywide network of parks and preserves, master-planned for sensitive development

to support passive recreational and educational opportunities.

“These significant actions advance our mission of resource protection and public access to open space

across Sussex County,” said Ring Lardner, SCLT Board Chair. “To implement a fully functioning park and

preserve system, the Board recognized the need for a full-time Executive Director to develop

operational capacity, support ecological health, establish friends groups, launch public programming,

and lead fundraising efforts.”

“I am honored to step into the role of Executive Director at such an exciting time for the Sussex County

Land Trust,” said Bluhm. “I’m eager to bring my experience in marketing, communications, land use, and

nonprofit management to this incredible mission. Together, we’ll grow SCLT’s impact, preserve vital

resources, and share its inspiring story with the community.”

Bluhm’s accomplishments include receiving the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Award, being

named 2018 Milford Citizen of the Year, recognition in the 2017 Delaware Business Times 40 Under 40,

and the 2017 Immaculata University Alumni Medal. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Immaculata

University and a master’s degree in Marketing Management from Wilmington University.

Outgoing Executive Director Mark Chura, who has led the Trust since 2016, will remain with SCLT in a

consulting role as Director of Conservation. Chura’s focus will shift to completing master planning and

development projects for the Trust’s existing properties and leading new acquisition efforts.

“It’s gratifying to have been part of the Trust’s growth and its evolution as a provider of public

recreation and ecological protection across the County,” said Chura. “Our goal now is to develop my

new position into a full-time role as the organization continues to expand.”

Lardner added, “Now, more than ever, Sussex County needs a strong network of government and non-

profits to secure permanent protection of our natural, agricultural, and cultural resources. Operating a

first-class park and preserve system requires resources, and we rely on the generosity of our

government, business partners, and the public at large. We encourage everyone to support the Trust

through volunteering and donations to help us fulfill this vital mission.”

For more information on SCLT’s mission, initiatives, and opportunities to get involved, visit

www.sclandtrust.org.

About the Sussex County Land Trust

The Sussex County Land Trust (SCLT) is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to protecting

natural, agricultural, cultural, and recreational resources in Sussex County, Delaware. Established in

2002, the Trust works to preserve open space and create a countywide network of parks and preserves

that provide public access, support passive recreation, and promote environmental education. Through

strategic partnerships, land acquisitions, and community engagement, SCLT is committed to

safeguarding the county’s unique landscapes for current and future generations. For more information,

visit www.sclandtrust.org.