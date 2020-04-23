Sussex County libraries offering free WiFi for community amid coronavirus crisis

Sussex County libraries are now serving as WiFi hotspots to provide broadband access to the community.

Citizens can travel to their local library and connect their devices to the universal “Library-Outdoors” broadcast signal being beamed and advertised with signs outside 14 facilities.

Users are reminded to observe appropriate social distancing, maintaining at least 6 feet from other patrons.

Internet access will be available 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice.

It is provided as a community service through a partnership among the Sussex County Department of Libraries, the Delaware Division of Libraries, and each facility.

For more information on the free WiFi service, including locations, click here.