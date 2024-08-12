Sussex County Lifesaving Association Wins USLA Lifeguard National Championships in Texas

Congratulations to the Sussex County Lifesaving Association with their win last week in the USLA Lifeguard National Championships in South Padre Island in Texas. There were 79 lifeguards from Sussex County representing Delaware State Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Dewey Beach Patrol, Sussex Shores Beach Patrol, North Bethany Beach Patrol, Bethany Beach Patrol, Sea Colony Beach Patrol, Middlesex Beach Patrol, and Fenwick Island Beach Patrol. They took part in swim, paddle, row and run events – both individual and relay. The Delaware team is the first to win a national championship outside of teams from California or New Jersey!

The Delaware lifeguards earned 1,465 points to place first. Los Angeles County, CA finished 2nd at this year’s event with 939 points, and Monmouth County, NJ was 3rd with 759 points. Some of the top Delaware finishers include:

Elizabeth Fry (Sea Colony Beach Patrol) led the SCLA with 100.5 points

Coleman Woodward (Delaware State Beach Patrol) – 60.5 points

Cindy Fajarado (Sea Colony Beach Patrol) – 58.75

Bailey Noel (Delaware State Beach Patrol) – 51.37

Ashlynn Roselle (Sussex Shores Beach Patrol) – 42.0 points

Declan Burke (Middlesex Beach Patrol) – 41.625 points

The SCLA is now focused on preparing for the 2024 World Lifesaving Championships in Broadbeach, Australia. The 2024 WLC will take place August 20th – September 8th. Sophia Gulotti (RBP), Lainey Shockro (DSBP), Ashlynn Roselle (NBBP), Rachel Kline (SSBP), Konner Knarr (RBP), and Derek Shockro will be representing Delaware at the 2024 WLC. Sophia Gulotti and Konner Knarr will also be participating for Team USA as it goes to battle with 10 other lifeguards from the USA to compete against countries from around the world.