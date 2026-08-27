Sussex County Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Transporting Minor for Criminal Sexual Activity

A Sussex County man–23-year-old Miles Clark has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. According to court documents, Clark met the 12-year-old victim on Snapchat, exchanged sexually explicit messages and videos with her, then drove to Pennsylvania and transported her to his Delaware residence, where he sexually abused her. After his release, Clark will serve eight years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Additional Information from United States Department of Justice–District of Delaware

Miles Clark, 23, of Sussex County, was sentenced on August 27, 2026, to

12 years in prison for transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in criminal

sexual activity. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika imposed the sentence.

According to court documents, Clark, then 21, met the 12-year-old victim on Snapchat, exchanged

sexually explicit messages describing sexual acts he intended to commit with the victim, and sent

her sexually explicit videos of himself. About a week later, Clark drove nearly 200 miles to

Pennsylvania, picked up the victim from a church near her home, and transported her across state

lines to his residence in Delaware, where he sexually abused her. Clark knew the victim was a

minor.

“This defendant deliberately took a child across state lines to abuse her,” said U.S. Attorney

Benjamin L. Wallace. “The sexual exploitation of children causes unthinkable harm, and I am

grateful for our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners’ tireless work to keep our

community safe from people who prey on children.”

“Miles Clark is a dangerous and depraved predator who used a popular app to target, groom, and

abuse an innocent child. Assuredly, our community is safer today with him behind bars where he

can no longer harm our children,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul. “I

commend the FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force and Delaware State

Police for their commitment to protecting children and relentlessly pursuing those who exploit

them.”

Upon his release from prison, Clark will serve eight years of supervised release and be required to

register as a sex offender.

The FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case with

assistance from the Delaware State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Claudia L. Pare and Kevin B.

Smith prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the

growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department

of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity

Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend,

and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more

information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District

of Delaware. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District

Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER by searching for Case No. 25-cr-3-MN.