Sussex County Memorial Day Ceremony Sunday Afternoon in Georgetown & Monday Events
The Sussex County Memorial Day celebration will be held on The Circle in Georgetown this afternoon beginning at 1:30. The keynote speaker is Sgt 1st Class Justin Downen, US Army National Guard. He is a combat veteran of the 3rd Special Forces Group and founder the the Green Beret Project, which mentors and empowers disadvantaged children and teens to self-respect and success.
The Master of Ceremonies will be Georgetown’s own Representative in Dover, Ruth Briggs King. The invocation and benediction will be offered by Peter Cornell, Deacon of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, Georgetown. Cathy Gorman of Georgetown will return to sing the National Anthem and America the Beautiful. The audience is encouraged to sing along.
Memorial wreathes will be placed by local veterans’ groups and service organizations in tribute to those who died in both World Wars, Korea, Viet Nam, and the more recent conflicts to protect our freedoms. Assisting will be members of Troop 95, Boy Scouts of America.
The rifle salute will be executed by members of the 198th Signal Battalion, Delaware National Guard, stationed at the Georgetown Armory. Taps and its echo will be performed by Sussex Central Band Director Ben Ables and Sussex Central senior Kylie Youse. The program is scheduled to last about 50 minutes.
Some seating is provided – bring a comfortable folding chair if possible.
ON MONDAY:
- 10am – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wicomico War Veterans Memorial at the Civic Center in Salisbury
- 11am – Lewes Memorial Day Parade followed by a ceremony at 1pm in the Pavilion at the American Legion Post 17
- 11am – Henlopen American Legion Post 5 – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Bandstand in Rehoboth Beach followed by an open house at Post 5 on King Charles Ave (rain – ceremony at Convention Center)
- 11am – Memorial Day Ceremony at Kiwanis Park in Seaford followed by receptions at 1pm at the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 on Front Street and the VFW Virgil Wilson Post 4961 on Middleford Road.
- 11am – The Worcester County Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines
- 3pm – Ellendale Memorial Day Commemoration – at the Ellendale War Memorial on McCaulley Avenue next to Town Hall.