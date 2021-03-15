Sussex County Mourns the Death of Floyd Toomey

The Indian River School District is saddened to inform our community that Phillip C. Showell Elementary School constable Floyd Toomey passed away on March 14, 2021.

Mr. Toomey was commissioned as a constable in July 2019 and then joined the staff of Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville. Prior to joining the Indian River School District, he served as police chief for the towns of Dagsboro and Ellendale.

“Floyd Toomey was a dedicated constable whose top priority was overseeing the safety of students and staff at Phillip C. Showell Elementary on a daily basis,” IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said. “Mr. Toomey rendered a great service to our district by giving parents the peace of mind that their children were safe while on school grounds. We are deeply saddened by his

passing, which leaves a huge void in the PCS community. We extend our deepest sympathies to Floyd’s family and friends.”

Mr. Toomey spent more than 30 years in law enforcement prior to joining the Indian River School District. He was Dagsboro’s police chief from 2007-2019 and Ellendale’s police chief from

1993-2007. He was also a police officer for the Georgetown (1987-1993), Capitol (1986-1987) and Delmar (1979-1981) municipal departments. Mr. Toomey served many years in the U.S. Army National Guard, reaching the rank of sergeant. He served a year of deployment in Afghanistan in 2012-2013 and was awarded a Bronze Star for heroism.

The Indian River School District offers its most sincere condolences to the Toomey family and the Phillip C. Showell community. Funeral information has not been released.