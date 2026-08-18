Sussex County Navy Week – October 19-25
Mark your calendar! The US Navy is coming to Sussex County for the first time for Sussex County Navy Week – October 19th through 25th. Sailors will engage with communities in Delaware through a series of performances, STEM educational activities, community events and service projects to showcase the modern fleet and mission-ready sailors. This will include the Navy Band Northeast, which will appear at venues throughout Sussex County and during the annual Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach.
Additional information from the US Navy:
Navy Week events will feature sailors from various commands across the fleet. The program aims to provide residents with a firsthand look at the Navy’s mission and the men and women who serve our nation around the world.
The event will build on these existing relationships, showcasing a lineup of performances, demonstrations and community engagements from the following:
- Naval History and Heritage Command: Explore Delaware’s proud naval legacy and the contributions of generations of Delawareans who have served across the fleet, through interactive exhibits and educational displays.
- Navy Band Northeast: Enjoy live musical performances and masterclasses from Navy musicians as they appear at venues throughout Sussex County and during the annual Sea Witch® Festival.
- Navy STEM: Experience hands-on demonstrations displaying STEM capabilities, giving residents a close look at the technology and expertise behind today’s Navy.
- Sailors from across the fleet: Engage with sailors from commands around the world, including “hometown heroes” from Delaware who will return to represent their Navy and share their stories with the Sussex County community.