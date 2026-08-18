Sussex County Navy Week – October 19-25

Mark your calendar! The US Navy is coming to Sussex County for the first time for Sussex County Navy Week – October 19th through 25th. Sailors will engage with communities in Delaware through a series of performances, STEM educational activities, community events and service projects to showcase the modern fleet and mission-ready sailors. This will include the Navy Band Northeast, which will appear at venues throughout Sussex County and during the annual Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach.

Additional information from the US Navy:

Navy Week events will feature sailors from various commands across the fleet. The program aims to provide residents with a firsthand look at the Navy’s mission and the men and women who serve our nation around the world.

The event will build on these existing relationships, showcasing a lineup of performances, demonstrations and community engagements from the following: