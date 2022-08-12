Sussex County Property Tax Bills Going Out

Sussex County property tax bills are going out for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to county officials, more than 188,000 parcels are on the tax rolls, and the county would collect $183.4-million in tax revenue.

Many property owners will receive bills in the mail, while mortgage lenders will receive them electronically.

The county also bills for local school taxes, which account for about 90-percent of the bill. County sewer and water charges are also reflected as well as tax ditch and street lighting where applicable.

The deadline to pay Sussex County property taxes is September 30th.

Additional information was provided by Sussex County Government:

Sussex County accepts tax payments by cash, check, money order, and debit or credit cards. Taxpayers have different options to make their payments. These include:

THROUGH LENDER

Many taxpayers have their annual taxes paid out of escrow accounts by their mortgage lenders. Escrow customers do not receive paper bills. However, billed amounts are available online by visiting www.sussexcountyde.gov/pay-your-bill and selecting the “Sussex County Self Service site” link on the page. If escrow customers have any questions regarding the status of their accounts, they should contact their lenders.

ONLINE

Payment can be made online with most major credit cards or by e-check. Please visit www.sussexcountyde.gov and select “Online Payment” at the top right of the page.

BY MAIL

Property owners can mail their tax payments using the return envelopes included with their bills. Checks and money orders should be made payable to “Sussex County Government” and addressed to the Sussex County Treasury Division, PO Box 601, Georgetown, DE 19947. All payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to be considered received on time. Unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest charges.

IN PERSON OR BY TELEPHONE

The County’s payment center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office is located on the first floor of the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown. A convenient and secure after-hours payment drop box also is available, located in the lobby. For those making payment by telephone, call 1-866-791-9802. Callers must have their annual tax bill available when making a telephone payment.

For more information or general questions about tax bill payments, please call (302) 855-7871.