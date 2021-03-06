Sussex County Residents Invited to Public Workshops on Coastal Corridors Transportation Study Next Week

Image courtesy DelDOT

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) in partnership with Sussex County invites all interested parties to a Public Workshop to introduce the Coastal Corridors Transportation Study.

The Study team has conducted preliminary listening sessions and wants to hear from you. The workshop will cover areas such as

mobility, safety, and resident’s quality of life in and around these corridors.

Virtual workshop materials will be available online at: CoastalCorridors.deldot.gov. Interested persons are encouraged to

attend the virtual workshops focused on their respective location listed below but may attend any of the workshops. Each workshop will begin promptly at the start time and will contain the same presentation.

Ellendale – Monday, March 8, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Bridgeville – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Milton – Wednesday, March 10, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown – Thursday, March 11, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To attend one of the above virtual public workshops, visit CoastalCorridors.deldot.gov and click on meetings.

Comments will be received during the workshop, submitted online, mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, Coastal

Corridors Study, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or e-mailed to: CoastalCorridors@delaware.gov.