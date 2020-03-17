Sussex County schools offer free lunch to students during coronavirus closure

Schools across Sussex County are offering free lunches to students amid a two week closure for the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the Indian River School District will provide meals to students during the school closure related to the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meals are free of charge and available Monday through Friday to children 18 and under at the following locations and times in the Indian River School District:

Frankford Park parking lot

Corner of Clayton Ave. and Hickory St., Frankford

10:45-11:15 a.m.

Old Dagsboro Fire Hall

31818 Waples St., Dagsboro

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Gumboro Community Center

36849 Millsboro Hwy., Millsboro

12:20-12:50 p.m.

Selbyville Police Station

1 Church St., Selbyville

10:45-11:15 a.m.

Fenwick Island Baptist Church

36806 Lighthouse Rd., Selbyville

11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.

Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot)

302 East State St., Millsboro

10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance)

301-A West Market St., Georgetown

10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

North Georgetown Elementary (bus parking lot)

664 North Bedford St., Georgetown

10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. – Station 1

32628 Oak Orchard Rd., Millsboro

10:45-11:30 a.m.

Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. – Station 2

25375 Banks Rd., Millsboro

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Cape Henlopen School District will provide to-go lunches for students under the age of 18 beginning Wednesday at H.O. Brittingham Elementary School in Milton from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Milford School District will be offering a drive-thru lunch and breakfast option for students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the week at Mispillion Elementary, Banneker Elementary, and the Morris Early Childhood Center.

Seaford School District will serve meals from food trucks at four sites beginning Wednesday, March 18th. The service will be similar to the Summer Food Service Program. Students must be present in order to receive the food.

Seaford will serve meals at the following locations and times:

Clarence Street Church of God from 11:30am – 12:30pm

Seaford District Library from 12:35pm – 1:35pm

Blades Park from 11:30am – 12:30pm

St. John’s UMC from 12:35pm – 1:35pm

The Salvation Army began providing meals for Seaford Meadows Apartments & Meadowbridge Apartments on Monday, March 16.

Sussex Technical School District donated its perishable food on hand to a community feeding site.

“This is a win-win arrangement and a true community effort,” explained Sussex Tech Child Nutrition Supervisor Terri Addlesberger, who is helping organize the site in Delmar. “If we can help feed even a few young people during this time, it’s worth it.”

As a countywide school district, Sussex Tech does not have a mobile or summer feeding program.

Many local districts are adapting those efforts to provide meals to students who may count on meals normally provided during the school day. The Delmar School District also does not have those programs, making it a good match, said Addlesberger.

Among the perishable items donated were milk, oranges, apples, carrots, lettuce and tomatoes.

The community site will be located at Renovate Church, 800 East East Street, Delmar, MD, open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Delaware Department of Education today released a statewide list of open meal sites for students at https://www.doe.k12.de.us/covid19. Families may pick up meal bags for children 18 and under who live in their home. Children must be present.