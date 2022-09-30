Sussex County Sheriff Warning of Phone Scam

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a telephone scam that is making the rounds. Local residents are being called by scammers – and spoofing the Sheriff’s Department phone number and the names of the Sheriff Lee, current and/or former deputies. Residents are being told that a warrant for their arrest has been issued for failing to respond to a subpoena in a medical malpractice lawsuit. They want you to avoid arrest by paying a fine by credit card over the phone. Deputies will NEVER solicit citizens by phone or email to collect funds, fines or fees. Contact will always be in person.

To assist the public, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office provides the following tips to anyone who encounters a scammer:

Try to obtain the caller’s name, a physical address and a telephone number, as well as the name of the organization represented;

Do not give sensitive or personal identifying information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, passwords, addresses, or dates of birth;

Do not give any money, and do not agree to any terms or conditions;

Hang up and directly contact the agency in question to verify any claims;

Contact local law enforcement to report any suspected scam.

For more information, contact the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at (302) 855-7830.