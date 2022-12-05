Sussex County Sings in the Season at Caroling on the Circle

Caroling on the Circle with the Children’s Choir of St. Michael’s Catholic Church / Image courtesy Sussex County Government Facebook page

The 39th Annual Caroling on the Circle was Monday evening on the Circle in Georgetown. While singing in the holiday season, Sussex County residents also brought donations of canned and non-perishable food items. While the collection pod will remain on the Circle through the end of the month, County officials say so far over 13,000 food items have been collected and given to local food pantries to feed Sussex County’s hungry.

Last year’s food drive collected over 20,000 items for local food pantries. Donations can be dropped at the County Administration offices on the Circle Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm through December 30th.