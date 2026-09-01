Sussex County to Establish Ambulance Purchase, Centralized Billing Programs

The Sussex County Council unanimously approved two programs Tuesday to provide additional financial support to local fire and EMS companies, an effort officials say could save taxpayers nearly $500,000 annually. The County will coordinate centralized ambulance billing through a third-party vendor, replacing separate billing operations among 22 departments. The County will also purchase three ambulances annually, allowing each participating company to receive a new County-purchased unit every seven years. The programs build on the County’s existing $6 million in annual funding for local fire and EMS companies and follow a 2025 study examining the financial sustainability of Delaware’s volunteer fire and EMS system.

Additional Information from Sussex County Government:

Sussex County is coming to the aid of local fire and ambulance companies with an effort that could save taxpayers nearly $500,000 annually.

County Council, at its Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, meeting, unanimously approved two elective programs – one a centralized billing program, the second an ambulance purchase cost share program – to provide added financial support for local fire and EMS companies. Specifically, the County would coordinate a centralized ambulance billing service for the companies, through a third-party vendor, rather than 22 departments paying for and managing the process separately, while also paying for three ambulances countywide annually, allowing each fire and EMS company to receive a new County-purchased unit every seven years.

“This collaborative effort is putting bulk purchasing power to work for all of us, saving substantial time and money,” said County Finance Director Gina A. Jennings, who worked with the Sussex County Volunteer Firefighters Association to develop the programs. “We are stronger together.”

The move comes after Sussex County, in June 2025, received the results of a comprehensive year-long study to examine the financial health and sustainability of the volunteer fire and EMS service throughout Delaware. That study offered a snapshot of current finances, as well as volunteer and personnel trends, and offered recommendations on next steps to ensure the public safety network can meet the current and future needs of a growing population.

Officials said this effort – on top of the $6 million in annual County funding – will go a long way to stabilizing local fire/EMS companies’ finances. “The County has a long track record of supporting us, and we’re grateful that will grow and continue,” said Michael Suit, SCVFA president.