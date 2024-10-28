Sussex County Turning Out to Vote Early

Tuesday will be the last day that early voting will begin at 11am in Delaware. From Wednesday, October 30th through November 3rd early voting will be available from 7am to 7pm. After just 2 days of early voting, Delaware Election officials report that 86,907 people have either cast an absentee ballot or voted early in the First State. Sussex County voters are turning out to vote early in big numbers – with 30,324 and 10,533 absentee ballots – a total of 40,857 voters. This information is updated periodically by the DE Dept of Elections